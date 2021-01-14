UrduPoint.com
Jewellery's Exports Increases 85.66%

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 02:40 PM

The exports of artificial jewellery witnessed an increase of 85.66 percent during the first five months of ongoing financial year 2020-21 as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The exports of artificial jewellery witnessed an increase of 85.66 percent during the first five months of ongoing financial year 2020-21 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The country exported jewellery worth US $4.246 million during July-November (2020-21) against the exports of US $2.287 million during July- November (2019-20), showing growth of 85.66 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the artificial jewellery exports also increased by 100.

90 percent during the month of November 2020 as compared to the same month of last year.

The jewellery exports in November 2020 were recorded at $1.338 million as against the exports of $0.666 million in November 2019, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis the export of artificial jewellery also rose by 34.88 percent in November 2020 as compared to the exports of $ 0.992 million in October 2020.

