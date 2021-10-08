Jewelry exports witness record 137.63 % increase

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The Jewelry exports during the first two months of the fiscal year 2021-22 grew up by 137.63 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Aug 2021, Jewelry worth US $ 106,284 thousand was exported as compared to exports worth US $ 92,218 thousand during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Furniture was increased by 166.59 percent, worth of US $ 1,181 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 443 thousand of the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Plastic materials exports also increased by 64.49 percent as the exports during the current fiscal year were recorded at worth US $ 59,973 thousand as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$ 34,461 thousand.

During the period under review, Pharmaceutical product exports increased by 14.24 percent, worth US $ 46,870 thousand exported in the current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing the US $ 41,027 thousand of the same period of last year.