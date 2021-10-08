UrduPoint.com

Jewelry Exports Witness Record 137.63 % Increase

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 02:00 PM

Jewelry exports witness record 137.63 % increase

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The Jewelry exports during the first two months of the fiscal year 2021-22 grew up by 137.63 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Aug 2021, Jewelry worth US $ 106,284 thousand was exported as compared to exports worth US $ 92,218 thousand during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Furniture was increased by 166.59 percent, worth of US $ 1,181 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 443 thousand of the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Plastic materials exports also increased by 64.49 percent as the exports during the current fiscal year were recorded at worth US $ 59,973 thousand as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$ 34,461 thousand.

During the period under review, Pharmaceutical product exports increased by 14.24 percent, worth US $ 46,870 thousand exported in the current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing the US $ 41,027 thousand of the same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Jewelry Same From

Recent Stories

European stocks steadier before US jobs data

European stocks steadier before US jobs data

55 minutes ago
 CM Mahmood Kha inaugurates mega projects in Swat

CM Mahmood Kha inaugurates mega projects in Swat

55 minutes ago
 Flow of circular debt reduced to Rs 13 bln: Hammad ..

Flow of circular debt reduced to Rs 13 bln: Hammad Azhar

55 minutes ago
 Theatre Wallay to stage a unique play 'Chirya Ghar ..

Theatre Wallay to stage a unique play 'Chirya Ghar' tomorrow

55 minutes ago
 For David Hockney, lockdown was natural blessing

For David Hockney, lockdown was natural blessing

55 minutes ago
 Latvia Introduces Vaccine Mandate for Public Secto ..

Latvia Introduces Vaccine Mandate for Public Sector Employees

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.