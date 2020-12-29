UrduPoint.com
Jhang Chambers To Support UBG In FPCCI Election

Tue 29th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Jhang Chamber of Commerce and Industry along with all small chambers of entire district Tuesday announced to support the United Business Group panel in the annual election of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry being held on December 30.

Talking to the media here on Tuesday prior to departure for Karachi, UBG Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik said that UBG top leadership visited Jhang and solicited their support in the forthcoming FPCCI election.

He said that a couple of years ago, the UBG had donated Rs 2 million to Jhang chamber for the welfare of traders. He said President Jhang chamber and leaders of small chambers have also been informed that CM Punjab would allot land for the construction of Jhang chamber besides solving their other problems. They were assured full cooperation if UBG voted to power, Malik added.

On this occasion, Haji Younis member executive committee of Jhang chamber and a leader of business community told newsmen that Jhang would not disappoint the UBG and caste vote to their entire panel.

He thanked UBG leadership for its recent visit to Jhang to have first hand information about their problems which he added needs to be addressed for accelerating the pace of industrialisation.

Responding to a question, Iftikhar Ali Malik said that 85 percent of the total voters in the Punjab publicly announced to vote for UBG panel and our two candidates already elected unopposed VP which proved the group popularity. UBG Presidential candidate Khalid Tawab thanked the business community of Jhang for their full support and promised that genuine grievances of all chambers of small districts would be resolved on top priority.

Nearly 50 voters accompanied Iftikhar Ali Malik from Lahore while around hundreds also flew to Karachi from Sialkot, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Multan.

