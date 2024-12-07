JICA Celebrates 70 Years Of Official Development Assistance With Pakistan
Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2024 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) proudly commemorates 70 years of its Official Development Assistance (ODA) to Pakistan, a milestone marked by a captivating photo exhibition showcasing the positive impact of various projects across the country, said a press release issued here on Saturday.
The exhibition, held in the heart of Islamabad, brings together prestigious guests, including government officials, development partners, and key stakeholders, to celebrate this significant achievement, through a Photo Exhibition at Lok Virsa, Islamabad.
Since Japan initiated ODA in 1954 by receiving trainees from Pakistan, JICA has been committed to fostering sustainable development in Pakistan through diverse initiatives such as education, health, and disaster management, and infrastructure such as road and electricity network. The photo exhibition highlights the successful JICA’s projects, featuring compelling visuals that capture the dedication and joy of communities that have benefited from this long-standing partnership.
At the inauguration of the exhibition, JICA’s Chief Representative in Pakistan, Mr. Naoaki Miyata., addressed " Building reciprocal relationships through continuous dialogues with partner countries to create solutions is a strong tradition of Japan’s cooperation.
By leveraging the tradition, JICA is ready to advance co-creation among stakeholders for a better future of Pakistan”.
Also Chargé d’ Affaires of Embassy of Japan, Mr. Shuichi Takano stated “We would like to create our social values together, through dialogue and cooperation. Japan will continue to collaborate with Pakistan in realizing its vast potential.”.
The event showcases photographs from various successful projects. Each image tells a story of partnership, highlighting the shared commitment to improving the quality of life for millions of Pakistanis.
Distinguished guests at the exhibition included Secretary of Ministry of Economic Affairs, Dr. Kazim Niaz, who emphasized the importance of continued collaboration and innovation in tackling Pakistan's development challenges. Their presence not only underscores the significance of JICA's efforts but also reaffirms the enduring friendship between Japan and Pakistan.
The exhibition will remain open to the public until 8th of December 2024 from 10 am to 4 pm at white gallery in Lok Virsa, Islamabad, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the rich history of JICA's contributions to Pakistan and to inspire future generations to engage in development efforts.
Recent Stories
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Commerce Minister addresses national workshop Balochistan50 minutes ago
-
Strict action over use of thinner plastic bags after Dec 960 minutes ago
-
FDA provides relief to 2660 applicants at one-window counter2 hours ago
-
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 103 hours ago
-
LCCI demands immediate action against hackers4 hours ago
-
PHA starts parks upgradation4 hours ago
-
Shafay meets world trade developers delegation5 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by 300 per tola5 hours ago
-
Minister takes notice of farmers' complaints7 hours ago
-
Minister takes notice of farmers' complaints8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 202412 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 202413 hours ago