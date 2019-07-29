JICA completes auto parts manufacturers' training

A team of 5 Japanese experts in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA) completed technical training to 52 local auto parts manufacturers with an aim to enhance quality and productivity as per requirement of the markets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :A team of 5 Japanese experts in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA) completed technical training to 52 local auto parts manufacturers with an aim to enhance quality and productivity as per requirement of the markets

This was stated by Fuad Hashim Rabbani, General Manager Central Support SMEDA while addressing closing ceremony of a technical support programme of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) arranged by the SMEDA.

Ashfaq Ahmed, General Manager SMEDA said that various initiatives of Industry Support Cell (ISC), SMEDA to improve productivity, quality and energy efficiency of SMEs of varied nature of sectors through foreign experts.

He said that a large number of auto parts manufacturers were nominated by Pakistan Association of Auto Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)'s that indicates the importance of this project for auto parts manufacturing industry. He said that during the project tenure of 4 years, 52 targets suppliers both in Sindh and Punjab regions were facilitated, out of which 17 were selected as model case companies based on their performance.

Chief of JICA experts' team, Hiroshi Kaneki briefed about the various activities carried out during the 2nd term along with results achieved after implementing various Japanese tools and techniques.

"Pakistan auto part manufacturing sector has huge potential to compete in the international market by focusing on manufacturing systems and improving productivity & quality of their products through KAIZEN activities", KANEKI added.

JICA officials assured the stakeholders that JICA would continue its technical support for auto parts industry of Pakistan for manufacturing quality products and to make them more competitive in world market.

Abdul Haleem congratulated SMEDA, JICA and PAAPAM for initiating such an important project. He added, the world is controlled by technology and unfortunately we are still lacking in it. He appreciated the efforts and assistance of Japanese experts for our local manufacturers towards producing quality products to meet OEMs' requirements.

PAAPAM Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Shaikh in his concluding remarks described the current situation of automobile industry.

He also highlighted the need of joint venture and technical assistance with foreign countries. PAAPAM chairman requested the JICA for permanent availability of Japanese technical advisers in Pakistan.

Y Onoe, Senior representative, JICA Hiroshi Kaneki, SMEDA officials Ashfaq Ahmed, General Manager SMEDA Mukesh Kumar, Provincial Chief Sindh and Muhammad Ashraf Shaikh, Chairman PAAPAM also spoke on the occasion. Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Government of Sindh attended the ceremony as chief guest.