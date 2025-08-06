JICA Delegation Reaches Faisalabad For New Collaborations With WASA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2025 | 09:57 PM
A delegation from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has arrived in Faisalabad to explore new project opportunities with Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) after successful completion of earlier joint ventures
The three-member JICA delegation had a meeting with WASA Managing Director (MD) Sohail Qadir Cheema and discussed various matters for expanding future cooperation in water infrastructure of the city.
They also reviewed potential areas of collaboration whereas WASA Faisalabad presented three new project proposals and JICA team appreciated the same and expressed a strong interest in working on these schemes.
WASA MD Sohail Qadir Cheema highlighted the capacity for establishing 20 million gallons per day surface water treatment plant at Jhang Branch Canal.
Additional proposals included the expansion of existing Jhal Khannuana water treatment plant in collaboration with JICA and the establishment of 5 million gallons per day project on Gugera Branch Canal.
The parties also discussed the possibility of shifting both proposed treatment projects to solar energy, aligning with sustainable development goals and energy efficiency targets.
JICA delegates conveyed their desire to continue collaborating with WASA Faisalabad and assured further feasibility studies and technical assessments on the proposed projects.
Later, both JICA team and WASA officials held a joint meeting with the officers of Irrigation Department to deliberate on water extraction from canals such as Jhang Branch and others, its treatment, supply for drinking purposes and the regulated return of treated water back into the canal system.
The dialogue underscored the strengthening partnership between JICA and WASA Faisalabad which would help enhance urban water management and sustainability in the region.
