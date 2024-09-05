JICA Delegation Visits SCCI
Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 07:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) A delegation of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), led by Chief Representative JICA Pakistan Miyata Naoki, visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Thursday.
SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik and Senior Vice President (SVP) Wahub Jahangir welcomed the guests.
During a meeting held at SCCI Auditorium, the SCCI president said that the visit marked a positive step in further strengthening the longstanding relationship between Pakistan and Japan. He said the discussions would pave the way for promoting cooperation and enduring partnerships. Pakistan and Japan share a deep-rooted bond that had grown stronger over the decades. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1952, the two countries had worked closely in various sectors, from economic cooperation to cultural exchange.
