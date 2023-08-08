JICA mission visits WASA

A two-member delegation of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JIA) Headquarter Mission Tokyo has visited Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) here on Tuesday and reviewed its development projects for their early completion

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :A two-member delegation of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JIA) Headquarter Mission Tokyo has visited Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) here on Tuesday and reviewed its development projects for their early completion.

During a meeting, Managing Director WASA Aamir Aziz briefed the delegation about water supply and sewerage projects of the agency and said that various development projects were being executed with the financial assistance of JICA to facilitate more than 200,000 people of eastern part of the city with potable drinking water.

He said that WASA was undertaking its Master Plan to facilitate the maximum population of Faisalabad with cleaned drinking water. In this connection, pumping machinery was also being replaced on war footing in addition to increasing capacity of Jhang Khannuana Water Treatment Plant.

The JICA mission also visited Terminal Reservoirs, Pilot Project area of Madina Town and Jhal Khannuana Water Treatment Plant and expressed their satisfaction on progress of the schemes.