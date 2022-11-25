UrduPoint.com

Published November 25, 2022

JICA's Ito Teruyuki calls on Ayaz Sadiq

Director General of South Asia Department, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Ito Teruyuki held a meeting with Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Director General of South Asia Department, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Ito Teruyuki held a meeting with Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

They discussed matters of mutual interest, including future possible cooperation to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

DG (JICA) was accompanied by Yasumitu Kinoshita, Chief Representative JICA, Tsuyoshi Hara, Senior Representative JICA and Erico Nakamura, Deputy Assistant Director, JICA.

Ayaz welcomed the guests in the Ministry. Secretary and Additional Secretary of Economic Affairs were also present during the meeting.

Ito Teruyuki expressed his sympathy with the flood victims of Pakistan and said that the Government of Japan was undertaking a technical assistance project for flood control and response.

He further said that JICA was looking forward to attending the Donors Conference on post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in Pakistan.

Moreover, the Japanese side sought cooperation from the Ministry of Economic Affairs in resolution of issues related to ongoing projects funded by JICA.

The minister thanked Ito for his sympathies for the flood victims and informed him that the Donors Conference on post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in Pakistan was expected to be held in the second week of January 2023.

He further suggested for increased cooperation between the two countries in the fields of Information Technology (IT) and automobile.

Ayaz assured the Japanese side that the Ministry would extend all possible support in resolution of issues related to JICA funded projects.

The Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs appreciated the Government of Japan for their continued support with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides in future.

