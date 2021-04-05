Job Fair 2021 to be held on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The Job Fair 2021 will be organised at National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences, FAST Chiniot-Faisalabad campus here on Thursday, April 8, 2021.

According to Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Engineer Ehtesham Javed, the job fair could be attended both physically and virtually.

The job fair will be attended by graduates of Bachelor of Computer Science, Bachelor of Electrical Engineering, Bachelor of Business Administration, Master of Computer Science and Master of Electrical Engineering in addition to representatives of leading industrial, commercial and business organisations, he added.