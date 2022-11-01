UrduPoint.com

Johnson & Johnson Acquires Heart Pump Maker Abiomed For $16.6Bln - Statement

November 01, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it is purchasing heart pump maker Abiomed in a $16.6 billion deal, according to a statement released by the company.

"Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), the world's largest, most diversified healthcare products company, and Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD), a world leader in breakthrough heart, lung and kidney support technologies, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Johnson & Johnson will acquire through a tender offer all outstanding shares of Abiomed, for an upfront payment of $380.00 per share in cash, corresponding to an enterprise value of approximately $16.6 billion," the statement read.

Both companies' boards of directors approved the transaction, which allows Johnson & Johnson to broaden its position as a cardiovascular innovator and advance the standard of care in this area of medical science, the statement added.

Chief Executive Officer of Johnson & Johnson Joaquin Duato called this deal an important step in the company's strategic priorities.

"We have committed to enhancing our position in MedTech by entering high-growth segments. The addition of Abiomed provides a strategic platform to advance breakthrough treatments in cardiovascular disease and helps more patients around the world while driving value for our shareholders," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

The transaction will benefit patients by advancing mission to make heart recovery the global standard of care, according to the statement.

