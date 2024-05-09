Joint efforts imperative to address agriculture sector issues: minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Agriculture Minister Syed Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Shah said on Thursday that academia, industry, and research institutes should make joint efforts to address the agricultural issues and ensure food security for an ever-increasing population

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Provincial Agriculture Minister Syed Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Shah said on Thursday that academia, industry, and research institutes should make joint efforts to address the agricultural issues and ensure food security for an ever-increasing population.

He was chairing a meeting regarding agricultural challenges at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) while Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, UAF Vice Chancellor UAF Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, DG Agriculture (Research) Punjab Dr. Sajid-ur-Rehman, Director General Agriculture (Extension) Punjab Chaudhery Abdul Hameed, former DG Extension Dr. Anjum Ali, Director Agricultural Information Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Pro-Vice Chancellor UAF Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan, Deans Dr. Qamar Bilal, Dr. Anjum Munir, Dr. Babar Shahbaz, Dr. Muhammad Shahid Mehmood, Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif, Director CAB Dr. Bushra Sadia, Director Planning and Development Irfan Abbas, Director ORIC Dr. Jafar Jaskani, Director Graduate Studies Dr. Khalid Bashir, Principal Community College Dr Anjum Zia, Dean Confucius Institute Dr. Zaheer Ahmad Zaheer, Dr. Muhammad Zaheer, Dr. Naveed, Dr Muhammad Tayyib and others were also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister said that agricultural development was top priority of the government for which all possible measures were being taken to raise productivity.

He said that as a result of farmer-friendly initiatives, the investment and quality research work in the agricultural sector was being raised.

Lauding the efforts of UAF, he hoped that it would utter the new era of development of agriculture on scientific basis. He said that crop zoning is being mapped out keeping land, water and climate in view.

He said that 300 billion interest-free and easy loans are being provided through Punjab Kisan Card, while a subsidy of Rs 4 billion is being provided for 3000 laser land levelers.

Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said the citrus is facing serious concern due to citrus greening, for which the University of Agriculture Faisalabad and Sargodha Citrus Institute will have to play their important role.

He also discussed the feasibility of citrus institutes at Layyah and Toba Tek Singh. He said that to incentivize the implementation of crop zoning is indispensable so that crops with high yield can be promoted in different areas keeping the air, soil and water in view.

Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the export of citrus has reduced from $300 million to only $100 million for which the university plans to establish a citrus research center for citrus nursery and modern research etc.

He said that the university is preparing a plan to establish the China Research Institute to further promote relations with China and create a new chapter in agricultural development.

He said that the university was currently working on 37 agreements with China. He informed that under the auspices of Confucius Institute, more than 21,000 students have benefited in a decade while 87 teachers in our faculty have received higher education from China.

He said that the University of Agriculture Faisalabad is respected not only at the national but also at the international level, and in the last three years in the QS ranking, the university has moved from the 87th place to the 56th place in the list of best universities across the world in the fields of agriculture and forestry this year.