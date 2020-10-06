Joint expo center to be established in 4 cities in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood Tuesday said the work is in progress for establishing a joint 'Expo Center' in Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Wazirabad.

"I had a meeting last week with CM Punjab, Usman Khan Buzdar, who also supported the idea" adviser twitted on Tuesday.

He said that the Government of Punjab will be requested to provide land for common expo centers in Sialkot, Gujrat, Wazirabad and Gujranwala.

The adviser appreciated the role of industry in those cities for their contribution in overall exports of Pakistan and assured full support to the exporters and industrialists.

He reiterated that those measures were essential for strengthening of economy by promoting "Made in Pakistan" export led growth and import substitution.

The adviser said that, "I had a very productive meeting with the Rice Export Association of Pakistan (REAP) representatives yesterday in MOC regarding the Indian application in European Union (EU) for Global Indication Law (GIL) tag on Basmati. This matter is being taken very seriously by the Government and we are engaging the best resources," he said.

I sat with the representatives of the Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) to oppose the Indian claim, he added.

Razak Daood said that all the stakeholders will be consulted as we develop our strategy for the way forward.