UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joint Expo Center To Be Established In 4 Cities In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

Joint expo center to be established in 4 cities in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood Tuesday said the work is in progress for establishing a joint 'Expo Center' in Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Wazirabad.

"I had a meeting last week with CM Punjab, Usman Khan Buzdar, who also supported the idea" adviser twitted on Tuesday.

He said that the Government of Punjab will be requested to provide land for common expo centers in Sialkot, Gujrat, Wazirabad and Gujranwala.

The adviser appreciated the role of industry in those cities for their contribution in overall exports of Pakistan and assured full support to the exporters and industrialists.

He reiterated that those measures were essential for strengthening of economy by promoting "Made in Pakistan" export led growth and import substitution.

The adviser said that, "I had a very productive meeting with the Rice Export Association of Pakistan (REAP) representatives yesterday in MOC regarding the Indian application in European Union (EU) for Global Indication Law (GIL) tag on Basmati. This matter is being taken very seriously by the Government and we are engaging the best resources," he said.

I sat with the representatives of the Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) to oppose the Indian claim, he added.

Razak Daood said that all the stakeholders will be consulted as we develop our strategy for the way forward.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Exports Import Government Of Punjab Punjab European Union Gujrat Gujranwala Progress Sialkot Wazirabad Usman Khan Commerce All Government Industry Best Goodluck Industries Limited

Recent Stories

Is Mehwish Hayat under fire following dance for a ..

17 minutes ago

TECNO Announces the Launch of Camon 16 Premier, a ..

29 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General sensitizes the international ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

46 minutes ago

AIOU uploads PDF books on its website

11 minutes ago

Collins sets up Kenin clash in French Open quarter ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.