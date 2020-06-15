UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joint Gazprom-Wintershall Project Begins Gas Production At 2nd North Sea Well - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

Joint Gazprom-Wintershall Project Begins Gas Production at 2nd North Sea Well - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Wintershall Noordzee B.V., a joint venture of Gazprom EP International and German Wintershall Dea, began gas production at the second well of the Sillimanite field in the North Sea, Wintershall Dea said in a press release on Monday.

"Wintershall Noordzee B.V. has successfully started gas production from its second b2 production well at the own operated Sillimanite field in the Netherlands," the release said.

The company began drilling a second production well in early February, and shortly afterwards, the world was faced with the COVID-19 crisis, the report said.

"Nobody could have foreseen the impact the outbreak of COVID-19 would have on our activities.

However, by rapidly adapting to a new reality and through perseverance, we have managed to bring this new well on stream without any incidents and within budget and timeframe," Robert Frimpong, Managing Director of Wintershall Noordzee B.V. was quoted as saying in the statement.

The Sillimanite deposit was discovered in 2015 and is located on the continental shelf of Great Britain and the Netherlands, approximately 120 miles from the coast of Den Helder. Wintershall Noordzee B. V. is the project operator and owns a 30.1 percent stake in the Dutch license area and 50.2 percent in the UK. Gas production at the project started in late February.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Budget German Company United Kingdom Netherlands February Gas 2015 From

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Colombia in fight against ..

11 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Jordan in fight against C ..

11 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Deliberate Targeting of Civilians by ..

24 minutes ago

Capital police release two Indian High Commission ..

48 minutes ago

First solar eclipse of 2020 will happen on June 21

1 hour ago

MPA Uzma Kardar removed from Punjab’s Media Stra ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.