Joint Gazprom-Wintershall Project Begins Gas Production at 2nd North Sea Well - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Wintershall Noordzee B.V., a joint venture of Gazprom EP International and German Wintershall Dea, began gas production at the second well of the Sillimanite field in the North Sea, Wintershall Dea said in a press release on Monday.

"Wintershall Noordzee B.V. has successfully started gas production from its second b2 production well at the own operated Sillimanite field in the Netherlands," the release said.

The company began drilling a second production well in early February, and shortly afterwards, the world was faced with the COVID-19 crisis, the report said.

"Nobody could have foreseen the impact the outbreak of COVID-19 would have on our activities.

However, by rapidly adapting to a new reality and through perseverance, we have managed to bring this new well on stream without any incidents and within budget and timeframe," Robert Frimpong, Managing Director of Wintershall Noordzee B.V. was quoted as saying in the statement.

The Sillimanite deposit was discovered in 2015 and is located on the continental shelf of Great Britain and the Netherlands, approximately 120 miles from the coast of Den Helder. Wintershall Noordzee B. V. is the project operator and owns a 30.1 percent stake in the Dutch license area and 50.2 percent in the UK. Gas production at the project started in late February.