Joint Rosneft-Exxon LNG Plant to Be Launched in 2027 - Exxon Neftegas Limited

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The Dalnevostochny liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant is planned to be launched in Russia's Far East in 2027, the President of the Exxon Neftegas Limited company, Shelley Beer, said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the international XXIII Sakhalin Oil and Gas conference, Beer pointed out that the project's launch date would depend on a number of factors, including the granting of permits.

The Dalnevostochny LNG plant is a joint project between Rosneft and US multinational corporation ExxonMobil. It is planned to be built in a consortium with Indian and Japanese partners.

The capacity of the plant will reach 6.2 million tonnes, according to Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin.