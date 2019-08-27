UrduPoint.com
Joint Venture Strikes Oil, Gas Discovery In Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 04:59 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :A consortium of three exploration and production (E&P) companies Tuesday announced to strike an oil and gas discovery in Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to a preliminary test, the well could produce 12.

7 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) gas and 240 barrel per day (BPD) condensate, an OGDCL press release said.

The consortium is consisted of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) and Saif Energy Limited (SEL).

The Togh Well-01 was drilled 3,200 meters deep and tested using the OGDCL's in house expertise in consultation with Kohat Joint Ventures MPCL and SEL.

