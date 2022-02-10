Joint working group a must to promote bilateral trade: Argentinean envoy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Argentina to Pakistan Mr. Leo Poldo Francisco Shores has said that joint working group in industrial sector is imperative to promote Pak-Argentinean bilateral trade as well as economic cooperation between the two countries.

He was addressing a meeting of members of Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) here on Thursday.

He said that Argentina and Pakistan had been enjoying diplomatic relations for the last seven decades, but trade volume between the two countries was nominal, which needed to be increased. He said that though Argentina had strong economy, its local factories could produce textile products only to cater 40 per cent domestic needs while remaining 60 per cent needs were fulfilled through exports and Pakistani exporters should avail this opportunity at maximum extent.

He also stressed the need of exchange of trade delegations of both countries and said that it was essential to strengthen contacts between the industrialists for increasing trade volume.

"If industrialists of both countries gathered at a platform, their meeting could provide better results in respect of increasing trade and in this connection, PHMA can also play a pivotal role", he added.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Chairman PHMA Mian Kashif Zia said that Association would send a trade delegation to Argentina very soon so that it could introduce Pakistani projects in Argentinean markets.

"However, if custom tariff on Pakistani export is decreased, we would be able to enhance our exports manifolds", he said and demanded duty free access of Pakistani products in Argentine markets.

Former Chairman PHMA Qamar Aftab and Executive Member Nahid Iqbal also addressed the function.

Later, an honor shield of PHMA was also presented to Argentinean envoy.