Jordan Achieves Record 36-pct Rise In Exports In 2022: Deputy PM

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2023

Jordan achieves record 36-pct rise in exports in 2022: deputy PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Jordan achieved an unprecedented 36-per cent rise in exports in 2022 despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukrainian crisis that led to a hike in energy and commodity prices, a senior official said Saturday.

The high increase in exports of potash and phosphate was the major boost to exports, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Nasser Shraideh said in a press statement, adding that foreign investment in Jordan rose by 67 per cent in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Jordanian economy grew by 2.7 per cent in 2022, said Shraideh, also the minister of state for public sector modernization, expecting the figure to rise to 3 per cent by 2025 with ongoing reforms.

Jordan has successfully completed five reviews under the extended fund facility program with the International Monetary Fund, he noted.

