Jordan, Iraq Announce International Tender for Economic Estate Project - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Jordanian Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef Mahmoud Al Shamali and Iraqi Minister of Industry and Minerals Khaled Battal Al Najm have announced a tender for a Jordanian-Iraqi economic estate project on the border between the two countries, the Jordan news Agency (Petra) reports.

An Iraqi-Jordanian industrial company owned by the Jordanian and Iraqi governments will be responsible for implementing the project, and has already invited international companies working in the development of economic estates and industrial cities to participate in the project.

The industry ministers of Jordan and Iraq said, as cited by Petra on Sunday, that the new project is key for strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.

The ministers added that the project is the result of the meetings between Jordanian King Abdullah II, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi.