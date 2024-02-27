Jordan Keens To Expand Trade Relations With Pakistan: Envoy
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2024 | 06:51 PM
Jordanian Ambassador Dr Maen Khreasat on Tuesday said that his country was keen to expand its trade ties with Pakistan through enhanced bilateral cooperation across various economic sectors, which would be mutually beneficial for both countries
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Jordanian Ambassador Dr Maen Khreasat on Tuesday said that his country was keen to expand its trade ties with Pakistan through enhanced bilateral cooperation across various economic sectors, which would be mutually beneficial for both countries.
Talking to the business community at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said that Jordan and Pakistan could cooperate in many areas, including tourism, information technology (IT), sports, vocational training for youth, agriculture and others.
There was a good potential for cooperation between the women entrepreneurs of both countries to achieve mutual profits, he added.
Dr Maen Khreasat said that the bilateral trade volume of around $50 million between Jordan and Pakistan was much less than the actual potential.
The two countries, he stressed, should establish direct air links to promote strong connectivity between their private sectors to explore all untapped areas of bilateral business and investment cooperation.
The envoy said that Pakistani investors could invest in the real estate sector of Jordan and assured that he would cooperate in developing business linkages between the private sectors of both countries to increase bilateral trade and economic relations.
Speaking on the occasion, ICCI Vice President Engineer Azhar ul islam Zafar said that Pakistan and Jordan enjoyed cordial relations that should be transformed into growing trade and economic relations to achieve mutual benefits for their economies.
He said that Pakistan produced many quality products, including textiles, food products, pharmaceuticals, sports goods, surgical items and leather goods and Jordan should enhance its imports from Pakistan to meet the needs of its consumers.
He urged both the countries to focus on the regular exchange of trade delegations and facilitate B2B meetings between their private sectors to strengthen bilateral business cooperation, besides sharing the list of major imports of Jordan with ICCI so that the business community could increase its exports to that country.
Recent Stories
Awareness session on “Benefits of Edible Oil Fortification” held
2nd SMIU Global Research Congress Starts from Feb 28
Masood hopeful of giving best performance in PSL at home ground
PSL 2024 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Japan inflation falls to 2% in January
BZU declares MA results of five subjects
Fertilizer mafia busted in Mirpurkhas
Commissioner directs formulation of plan to control price hike in Ramzan
IWMB get two Asian Leopard cubs from KP Wildlife Department for rehabilitation
Bilawal criticizes President Alvi for not calling NA inauguration session
Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance investment in various sectors
More Stories From Business
-
Awareness session on “Benefits of Edible Oil Fortification” held36 seconds ago
-
Japan inflation falls to 2% in January1 minute ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for increased investment in key sector1 hour ago
-
Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar1 hour ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 86 points2 hours ago
-
Stock markets muted before clues on US rate cuts1 hour ago
-
Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate in Pakistan 27 February 20241 minute ago
-
Japan's core consumer prices up 2 pct in January1 hour ago
-
Russian court jails veteran activist Orlov for 2.5 years4 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim1 hour ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 27 February 20241 minute ago
-
Asian markets muted as traders await fresh data for rate clues1 hour ago