Jordan to Begin Oil Exploration in 2 Areas in February - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The Jordanian government will begin exploring for oil in two open areas inside the country in February, Al-Mamlaka public broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Saleh Kharabsheh.

The exploration will be launched in the Jafr and Sirhan areas, Kharabsheh was cited as saying. The ministry has already begun reviewing data on the sites, he added.

Jordan offers a total of nine open areas for oil and gas exploration, while another three are already operated by Jordan's National Petroleum Company.

In September, Jordan announced that it intends to become a regional energy hub by 2030 and supply energy to Lebanon.