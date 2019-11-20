Jordanian Ambassador for cementing trade ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ambassador of Jordan Ibrahim Yala Mohammad Almadani on Wednesday said that his country enjoyed good political and defence relations with Pakistan and urged to focus on strengthening economic ties to achieve mutually beneficial results

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Ambassador of Jordan Ibrahim Yala Mohammad Almadani on Wednesday said that his country enjoyed good political and defence relations with Pakistan and urged to focus on strengthening economic ties to achieve mutually beneficial results.

Addressing business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI), he said that there was a need of more interactions between the leadership of both countries to further improve trade and economic relations.

The envoy said that Jordan was importing few products from Pakistan including textiles products, medical instruments, pharmaceutical products, rice, sugar, spices while Pakistan may export more products to Jordan.

He said that the next meeting of Jordan-Pakistan Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) would be held in Islamabad in the first quarter of 2020 and a Jordanian business delegation would also accompany the minister on the occasion for B2B meetings with Pakistani counterparts.

He hoped that JMC and B2B interaction between business community of both countries would help in exploring new avenues for improving bilateral trade.

He said that ICCI should take a delegation to Jordan or invite Jordanian Chamber of Commerce to Pakistan for further improving business linkages and assured that his embassy would fully support such initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said the current level of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Jordan was far below the actual potential and strong efforts were needed to improve it.

He said that Pakistan and Jordan have the potential to complement each other's in different fields including science ,technology, fertilizer, IT & telecommunication, industry, banking and finance. Both the countries could collaborate in health, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, livestock, fisheries, education and culture, he added.

He said both countries should facilitate frequent exchange of trade delegations to explore all untapped areas of bilateral cooperation.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that Pakistan economy offered great opportunities to foreign investors and stressed that Jordanian investors should visit Pakistan to explore JVs and investment in areas of interest.

He said that Pakistan and Jordan could also cooperate in energy sector that should be exploited.

He said that ICCI was ready to host the delegation of Jordanian Chamberof Commerce and connect them with right counterparts in Pakistan.