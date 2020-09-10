Journalistic Investigation Finds Mass UK, EU Toxic Pesticide Exports to Poorer Countries

A yearlong investigation has found that European countries supplied thousands of tons of toxic banned pesticides to countries with weaker climate regulations, with the United Kingdom championing the toxic exports, Unearthed, the journalistic arms of Greenpeace, said in a press release on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) A yearlong investigation has found that European countries supplied thousands of tons of toxic banned pesticides to countries with weaker climate regulations, with the United Kingdom championing the toxic exports, Unearthed, the journalistic arms of Greenpeace, said in a press release on Thursday.

The investigation was conducted jointly by Unearthed and Public Eye, a Swiss NGO tackling the protection of human rights and safe environmental conduct in third-world countries. It used data on export notifications from the European Chemicals Agency and information requested from the authorities of Germany, Belgium and France.

"[The investigation] found that EU countries issued plans in 2018 to export more than 81,000 tonnes of pesticides containing chemicals prohibited in their own fields. Poorer countries like South Africa, Ukraine, and Brazil - where experts warn hazardous pesticide use poses the greatest risks - were the intended destination for the bulk of shipments," the press release read.

Low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) accounted for more than 75 percent of all toxic exports, while the rest went to wealthier countries, including the United States, Canada and Japan, according to the press release.

"Two thirds of the notified exports to richer nations were destined for one place: the US, which has some of the most permissive pesticide regulations among high-income countries and is itself a major exporter of banned agrochemicals to LMICs," the press release read.

The UK accounted for the biggest single country share in the total amount of planned toxic exports, almost three times more than any other European exporter, according to the press release. The destination of the overwhelming majority of its pesticides 82.1 percent were the Americas, including the United States, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and Ecuador.

Among the toxic substances were those recognized by EU authorities as posing health hazards like reproductive failure, Parkinson disease or cancer and environmental hazards like groundwater contamination or poisoning of animals, fish and insects, the organization said.

This to "loopholes in European law" that large chemical companies like Bayer and Syngenta were able to continue producing hazardous pesticides long after they were banned in the European Union and export them to countries with less strict regulations on public health and environment, as stated in the press release.