Journalists Working for UK Bullivant Media Go on Strike Over Salary Arrears, Job Cuts

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Journalists working for the UK Bullivant Media group in England's Midlands went into strike on Tuesday to protest job cuts and demand the payment of salary arrears, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has announced.

"All we are asking for is that journalists are paid what they are owed in future, and staff should be properly consulted on the restructuring proposals. We also want the company to agree to avoid compulsory redundancies. That is why we are on strike today", the local National Union of Journalists said, as quoted in the statement issued by the IFJ.

According to the release, the union decided to walk on strike after its talks with the media group running free local newspapers, magazines and online news in the central part of England ended on Friday without an agreement.

"It is with huge reluctance that our members take strike action � in the middle of a pandemic.

But the issues that are core to them as professional journalists have not been properly addressed over a long period. And they have the right to live without the fear of being forced out of their jobs or not being paid what they are owed," NUJ Northern and Midlands senior organizer Chris Morley said.

In a message of solidarity sent to the striking journalists, the IFJ leadership complained that local journalists are having to resort to food banks and not being paid for their work "in one of the richest countries in the world".

"By cutting jobs, the company does nothing to strengthen journalism, does nothing to address the interests of the communities it serves but instead undermines quality and fair working practices," they added.

The NUJ journalists working for Bullivant Media said they plan to walk into strike again next week.