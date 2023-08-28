Journey to progress pivoted on adherence to good governance principles: Sami Saeed

Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed on Monday said the journey to progress and development pivoted on adhering to the principles of good governance in institutions and the system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed on Monday said the journey to progress and development pivoted on adhering to the principles of good governance in institutions and the system.

Chairing a review meeting on governance-related issues, he stressed that the process of development should continue by adhering to the principles of good governance in institutions and the system.

Officials from the Governance Section of the Ministry of Planning participated in the meeting.

The minister said the cross-cutting function of the governance section called for its proper and efficient monitoring of all projects.

Sami Saeed underscored that the economic and social outcomes obtained from the projects should be closely monitored while focusing on the optimal utilization of every single penny incurred on the projects.

He added that projects of national importance should be continued on a priority basis to pass on their due benefits to the masses.