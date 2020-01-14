JPMorgan Chase, Citi surge on Q4 profits; Wells Fargo stumbles again

UrduPoint.com
New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :US banking giants JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup posted strong profits on Tuesday, while Wells Fargo suffered another earnings stumble and signaled cost-cutting is ahead.

Shares of JPMorgan and Citigroup rallied after both banks highlighted growth in their credit card businesses as US consumers kept spending during the holiday period.

The two New York giants also cited better institutional client sentiment that boosted some key trading divisions that have been weak in recent quarters.

"What the fourth quarter has demonstrated is the more clarity we have on these geopolitical issues, the more of a benefit we see in terms of corporate sentiment and the prospects for good growth," Citigroup Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said on a conference call with reporters.

Besides better relations between the United States and China, Mason cited diminished uncertainty on Brexit and progress on a new US-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade.

Citigroup scored a 15 percent jump in fourth-quarter profits to $5.0 billion, while revenues rose 7.3 percent to $18.4 billion.

More Stories From Business

