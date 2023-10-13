Open Menu

JPMorgan Chase Profits Jump, Warns Inflation Could Persist

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2023 | 05:42 PM

JPMorgan Chase profits jump, warns inflation could persist

JPMorgan Chase reported another highly profitable quarter Friday, but warned inflation could persist and said recent Middle East turmoil means this "may be the most dangerous time the world has seen in decades"

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) JPMorgan Chase reported another highly profitable quarter Friday, but warned inflation could persist and said recent Middle East turmoil means this "may be the most dangerous time the world has seen in decades."

The lender, the biggest US bank in terms of assets, reported third-quarter profits of $13.2 billion, up 35 percent from the year-ago period behind the lift from higher interest rates on earnings.

Revenues rose 22 percent to $39.9 billion.

Besides the boost from interest rates -- reflecting the gap between the lending rate it charges clients compared with interest payments to customers -- JPMorgan also cited good credit quality as a driver.

Throughout the Covid-19 period and in the immediate aftermath, consumers have largely successfully managed credit card payments, although delinquencies have risen in recent quarters.

Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said the bank expects both exceptionally high net interest income and low loan defaults to "normalize" over time.

These positive elements helped JPMorgan offset some areas of weakness such as corporate and investment banking, where overall revenues dipped two percent. JPMorgan said the results excluded the impact of its purchase of First Republic.

Dimon said "US consumers and businesses generally remain healthy, although, consumers are spending down their excess cash buffers," according to a press release.

"However, persistently tight labor markets as well as extremely high government debt levels with the largest peacetime fiscal deficits ever are increasing the risks that inflation remains elevated and that interest rates rise further from here," said Dimon.

"The war in Ukraine compounded by last week's attacks on Israel may have far-reaching impacts on energy and food markets, global trade, and geopolitical relationships. This may be the most dangerous time the world has seen in decades," Dimon said.

Shares of JPMorgan rose 0.6 percent to $146.68 in pre-market trading.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan World Israel Ukraine Driver Bank Middle East May Market From Government Billion

Recent Stories

DoH Abu Dhabi announces Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi ..

DoH Abu Dhabi announces Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi as Centre of Excellence for A ..

2 minutes ago
 Health minister warns of glaucoma's silent threat ..

Health minister warns of glaucoma's silent threat to sight on World Sight Day

7 minutes ago
 Distribution of allotment letters of family quarte ..

Distribution of allotment letters of family quarters

7 minutes ago
 Chinese agriculture scientists visits AARI

Chinese agriculture scientists visits AARI

7 minutes ago
 EAD, Dendra Systems advancing mangrove restoration ..

EAD, Dendra Systems advancing mangrove restoration via technological application ..

17 minutes ago
 Etihad welcomes latest addition to fleet as new Bo ..

Etihad welcomes latest addition to fleet as new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner touches ..

17 minutes ago
Commissioner orders action against burning of padd ..

Commissioner orders action against burning of paddy crop residue

13 minutes ago
 'I feel good' says Dupont on return to France team ..

'I feel good' says Dupont on return to France team for quarter-final

13 minutes ago
 Information minister visits Radio Pakistan Lahore ..

Information minister visits Radio Pakistan Lahore building

13 minutes ago
 Islamabad admin to crackdown on school transport f ..

Islamabad admin to crackdown on school transport fitness

13 minutes ago
 Bezzecchi crashes in Indonesia MotoGP practice wee ..

Bezzecchi crashes in Indonesia MotoGP practice week after surgery

13 minutes ago
 Solution to Ummah problems lies in following Holy ..

Solution to Ummah problems lies in following Holy Prophet's teachings: Khabir Az ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business