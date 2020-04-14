JPMorgan Chase reports 69% drop in 1Q profits to $2.9 bn

(@FahadShabbir)

JPMorgan Chase reported a huge decline in first-quarter earnings Tuesday after setting aside nearly $8.3 billion for loans vulnerable to the economic devastation from coronavirus shutdowns

The biggest US bank by assets reported profits of $2.9 billion for the quarter ending March 31, down 69 percent from the year-ago period.