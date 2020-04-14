JPMorgan Chase Reports 69% Drop In 1Q Profits To $2.9 Bn
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 05:31 PM
New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ):JPMorgan Chase reported a huge decline in first-quarter earnings Tuesday after setting aside nearly $8.3 billion for loans vulnerable to the economic devastation from coronavirus shutdowns.
The biggest US bank by assets reported profits of $2.9 billion for the quarter ending March 31, down 69 percent from the year-ago period.