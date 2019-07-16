UrduPoint.com
JPMorgan Chase Reports Higher Profits, Upbeat On US Economy

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 04:28 PM

JPMorgan Chase reports higher profits, upbeat on US economy

JPMorgan Chase reported a jump in second-quarter profits Tuesday behind strength in consumer and business banking and offered an upbeat appraisal of US economic trends

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :JPMorgan Chase reported a jump in second-quarter profits Tuesday behind strength in consumer and business banking and offered an upbeat appraisal of US economic trends.

Net profit came in at $9.7 billion, up 16.1 percent and a company record. Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said, "we continue to see positive momentum with the US consumer."

