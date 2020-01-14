JPMorgan Chase says Q4 profits jump 20.6% to $8.5bn

JPMorgan Chase posted a jump in profits in the fourth quarter, topping expectations on strong credit card lending and a good performance in trading, the bank reported Tuesday

The biggest US bank by assets, JPMorgan said profits surged 20.6 percent to $8.5 billion for the three months ending December 31, kicking off the corporate earnings season with a strong performance.