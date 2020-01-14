UrduPoint.com
JPMorgan Chase Says Q4 Profits Jump 20.6% To $8.5bn

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 05:39 PM

JPMorgan Chase says Q4 profits jump 20.6% to $8.5bn

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ):JPMorgan Chase posted a jump in profits in the fourth quarter, topping expectations on strong credit card lending and a good performance in trading, the bank reported Tuesday.

The biggest US bank by assets, JPMorgan said profits surged 20.6 percent to $8.5 billion for the three months ending December 31, kicking off the corporate earnings season with a strong performance.

