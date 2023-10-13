Open Menu

JPMorgan Chase Warns Inflation Could Stay High As Profits Jump To $13.2 Bn

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2023 | 05:46 PM

JPMorgan Chase warns inflation could stay high as profits jump to $13.2 bn

JPMorgan Chase reported another quarter of strong profit growth Friday, but warned inflation could persist and pointed to Middle East turmoil as another source of major uncertainty

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) JPMorgan Chase reported another quarter of strong profit growth Friday, but warned inflation could persist and pointed to Middle East turmoil as another source of major uncertainty.

The lender, the biggest US bank in terms of assets, reported third-quarter profits of $13.2 billion, up 35 percent from the year-ago period behind the lift from higher interest rates on earnings.

