JS Bank Solves Problems As Pakistan’s First Bank To Offer INSTANT Cashback On Credit Cards

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2022 | 03:20 PM

With inflation rising and prices touching the ceiling, JS Bank, one of Pakistan’s fastest-growing banks, has come up with a unique offering that aims to solve these problems for its customers. Living up to its role as an industry trendsetter, JS Bank has launched the First Instant Cashback on JS Credit Cards

JS Credit Card holders will receive instant cashback when they purchase Fuel at any station across Pakistan. In addition to this, the bank is all set to introduce cashback on other expenditures in the coming months, such as on Groceries, Travel, Utility Bills, and even Educational Fee payments.

JS Credit Card holders will receive instant cashback when they purchase Fuel at any station across Pakistan. In addition to this, the bank is all set to introduce cashback on other expenditures in the coming months, such as on Groceries, Travel, Utility Bills, and even Educational Fee payments.

In this economically tough situation, JS Bank’s initiative helps customers in saving money at the time of purchase since cashback is automatically applied at checkout. This way, customers will never miss the opportunity to save while refueling or shopping. Unlike other products which can take up to 30 days to give cashback to customers, JS Bank sends the cashback instantly.

Once the program is fully launched, consumers will be able to purchase products from thousands of leading brands with instant cashback. Whether it’s holiday shopping, a new fridge, or a birthday gift, customers can go to thousands of retailers where they can shop and get universal cashback on all their purchases.

Sharing his views on the new offering, Fahad Siddiqui, Head of Products said, “While cashback is not a new feature, JS Bank is the first Pakistani bank to offer them instantly – which means no more waiting till the end of the month to get your money back – greatly solving the problems that customers face due to high prices.”

JS Credit Cards are offered in four main variants – Classic, Gold, Platinum, and Signature – with varying credit limits and additional benefits for cardholders.

The instant cashback feature comes as a big sigh of relief for customers across the country since the prices of fuel, groceries, and even utility bills have recently gone up.

