JS Bank Successfully Lists Rs 2.5 Bn TFCs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 11:55 PM

JS Bank successfully lists Rs 2.5 bn TFCs

JS Bank issued its first Perpetual Term Finance Certificate (TFC), which was fully subscribed in less than four weeks with a value of Rs 2.5 billion

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ):JS Bank issued its first Perpetual Term Finance Certificate (TFC), which was fully subscribed in less than four weeks with a value of Rs 2.5 billion. This TFC is rated "A" and has successfully been listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

"The successful listing of our first TFC in a very short period of time is indicative of the industry's confidence in JS Bank's potential and future outlook," said President and CEO of the bank, Basir Shamsie in a press statement issued here on Monday.

He said by issuing this instrument, JS Bank will be able to continue its successful journey as one of the fastest growing banks in Pakistan.

Recognizing its role as a catalyst for the economy and the prosperity of the people of Pakistan, the bank aspired to continue this journey of impact by providing a variety of conventional and digital financial solutions in the years to come.

