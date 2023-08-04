Open Menu

JS Bank Wins ABF Corporate & Investment Banking Awards 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 07:32 PM

JS Bank Wins ABF Corporate & Investment Banking Awards 2023

JS Bank wins the Asian Banking and Finance (ABF) Corporate & Investment Banking Awards 2023 for Green Deal of the Year in recognition to championing sustainable business practices and driving the adoption of renewable energy through innovative financing solutions and awareness campaigns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ):JS Bank wins the Asian Banking and Finance (ABF) Corporate & Investment Banking Awards 2023 for Green Deal of the Year in recognition to championing sustainable business practices and driving the adoption of renewable energy through innovative financing solutions and awareness campaigns.

The JS Bank is the first and only commercial bank in Pakistan to have been accredited by the Green Climate Fund (GCF), the world's largest dedicated fund helping developing countries respond to climate change, said a press release issued here on Friday.

With the mission to promote environmentally friendly practices, the Bank acquired approval for the Pakistan Distributed Solar Project (PDSP), to promote the use of renewable energy to the masses through awareness campaigns and enable individuals, SMEs, and businesses to positively impact the climate.

President and CEO, JS Bank Basir Shamsie said that the bank is committed to creating a positive impact on the climate and are striving to promote and educate others to follow the same.

We take pride in being the first-ever commercial bank accredited by the Green Climate Fund and are actively working to enable others to become environmentally responsible. Our simple motive is to make this world a better place to live in for our future generations, he added.

He said that JS Bank is also committed to promoting sustainability and extends beyond financing initiatives which include carbon reduction measures like limiting and measuring energy and paper consumption across all offices.

He further said that the bank has also solarized one-third of its total branch network across the country and has successfully financed more than 385 solar projects for residential and agricultural purposes in 2022.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Business Bank Same JS Bank All Asia

Recent Stories

BISP committed to fulfill BB's vision of empowerin ..

BISP committed to fulfill BB's vision of empowering underprivileged sections :Sh ..

8 minutes ago
 Direct Channel Between Russian Agricultural Bank, ..

Direct Channel Between Russian Agricultural Bank, JP Morgan Closed on August 2 - ..

8 minutes ago
 Russia Remains World's Fifth-Largest Economy by Pu ..

Russia Remains World's Fifth-Largest Economy by Purchasing Power Parity in 2022

4 minutes ago
 US hiring cooler than expected in July, unemployme ..

US hiring cooler than expected in July, unemployment dips

4 minutes ago
 President directs UBL to refund Rs 79,500 with pro ..

President directs UBL to refund Rs 79,500 with profit to fraud victim

4 minutes ago
 Two-day Communications workshop for women crickete ..

Two-day Communications workshop for women cricketers concludes

2 hours ago
Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute h ..

Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute hunger in 2022: UN official

2 hours ago
 Rs12.817 mln disbursed under PM youth agriculture ..

Rs12.817 mln disbursed under PM youth agriculture loan scheme

4 minutes ago
 PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Gra ..

PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Graduation Ceremony

2 hours ago
 TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador f ..

TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador for 2023

2 hours ago
 OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place ..

OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place in global smartphone shipment ..

2 hours ago
 India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of peopl ..

India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of people of IIOJK: Kaira

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business