UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Judicial System Needs Reforms For Hearing Of Cases Related To Insolvency, Says Reza Baqir

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 03:57 PM

Judicial system needs reforms for hearing of cases related to insolvency, says Reza Baqir

The State Bank of Pakistan Governor emphasizes over reforms in the country’s judicial system for timely hearing of the cases related to insolvency.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2021) State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Reza Baqir said that a proper mechanism was required to address the issue of solvency in the country on Saturday.

Reza Baqir said that expertise were required in the country’s judicial system for hearing of the cases of corporate insolvencies.

He expressed these views while addressing a high-level panel discussion on Corporate debt in developing states.

Reza Baqir said that there was a big challenge in the way of Corporate sector owing to intricacies of the judicial system. He commented that cultural problem was another hurdle in the way of efficient system as the borrowers used strategic default to escape payments of loan.

“Corporate sector is of course can’t work if there is weak corporate governance and judicial system,” said Reza Baqir.

World Bank’s insolvency series were launched to improve understanding and finding ways to lead the economies to better position amid hovering threat of global pandemic.

The other experts also discussed the challenges including insolvency besides building regulatory structures to the COVID-19 crisis including insolvency and out-of-court workout mechanism.

Reza Baqir also asked the World Bank to play its role in reforming the judicial system to be able to hear cases of insolvencies by establishing special courts or benches and by using technology to timely hear and dispose of the pending cases.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing Loan World Bank Technology Governor State Bank Of Pakistan Lead

Recent Stories

AstraZeneca Postpones Vaccine Delivery to Italy Un ..

11 minutes ago

India, US Agree to Expand Cooperation - Defense Mi ..

12 minutes ago

Upcoming Saud Khan wins 33rd edition of KP Snooker ..

12 minutes ago

Sheikh Rashid wishes PM Imran speedy recovery from ..

12 minutes ago

Railways extends stops of two trains

12 minutes ago

Married woman commits suicide in Tharparkar

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.