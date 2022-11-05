WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) US Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied an attempt by opponents of President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan to block the measure, which would forgive up to $20,000 in student debt for some borrowers.

An application for injunction submitted to Barrett earlier this week was denied on Friday, according to court records.

This marks the second time Barrett, an appointee by former President Donald Trump, has denied a proposal to block Biden's plan coming out of the Seventh Circuit.

Earlier this year, the Biden administration announced a plan to forgive up to $10,000 in Federal student loan debt for people earning less than $125,000 a year and up to $20,000 for those who received Pell grants.

Republican opponents of student debt forgiveness have launched a series of lawsuits in an attempt to block the plan's implementation.