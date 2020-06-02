UrduPoint.com
Jute Imports Reduced By 21.31 Per Cent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:33 PM

The Jute imports during ten months of current financial year reduced by 21.31 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Jute imports during ten months of current financial year reduced by 21.31 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the Jute imports came down from US $33,603 thousand in ten months of last financial year to US $26,443 thousand of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-April this year, imports of Rubber Tyres and Tubes reduced by 29.32% worth $88,461 thousand as compared the imports valuing $125,154 thousand of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Wood and Cork imports decreased by 15.27%, worth $104,659 thousand as compared the imports of valuing $123,524 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, buses, Paper and paper board and Muanuf imports also came down by 27.69%, valuing $334,577 thousand imported as compared the imports worth $462,721 thousand of same period of last year.

