Jute imports reduced by 66.33 per cent in first quarter

Jute imports during first four months of current financial year reduced by 66.33% as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Jute imports during first four months of current financial year reduced by 66.33% as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, jute imports came down from US $13,116 million in first four months of last financial year to US $ 4,416 million of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-September 2019, imports of Paper and Paper board reduced by 27.53% worth US $139,677 million imported as compared to the imports valuing US $193,079 million of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, rubber tyres and tubes imports decreased by 37.70%, worth US $41,955 million as compared to the imports of valuing US $67,346 million of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, all other items' imports also came down by 40.27%, valuing US $971,378 million imported as compared the imports worth US $1,626,301 million of same period of last year.

