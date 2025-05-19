JWEC Member visits Sundar Industrial Estate

Lahore High Court Judicial Water and Environment Commission (LHC-JWEC) Member Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali visited Sundar Industrial Estate here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Lahore High Court Judicial Water and Environment Commission (LHC-JWEC) Member Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali visited Sundar Industrial Estate here on Monday.

Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Chairman Javed Iqbal and President Sundar Industrial Estate Muhammad Ahmed Khan welcomed the JWEC and gave him a detailed presentation on the eradication of environmental pollution and other environmentally friendly measures in the Sundar Estate.

On this occasion, Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali appreciated the excellent environment of Sundar Industrial Estate. He said, "After seeing the outstanding cleanliness and environment-friendly systems in Sundar Industrial Estate, my perception about industrial zones has changed."

During the meeting, PIEDMC Chairman Javed Iqbal proposed that in case of any violation, rather than immediately closing the factory, the concerned government or Commission officer should mark a deadline during which the factory owner should eliminate the violation, so that, instead of unnecessary harassment, a collaborative relationship can be established.

Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali applauded the proposal of Chairman PIEDMC and indicated to prepare an action plan on it.

The Member said that Chairman PIEDMC and his team deserve praise for the excellent system of cleanliness and environment in Sundar Industrial Estate. For the growth of the economy, the flourishing of industries is inevitable, and this is possible only when policies are implemented through a joint working effort.

Javed Iqbal said that every possible effort is being made to improve the environment in Sundar Industrial Estate. The AQI (Air Quality Index) level in Sundar Industrial Estate is far lower than many areas of Lahore, which proves that PIEDMC and Sundar industrialists are making serious efforts for a healthy environment.

PIEDMC Director Shahzad Azam Khan, Syed Maaz Mahmood, and other industrialists were also present. Various suggestions were given by the industrialists for better coordination between the commission, government institutions and industrialists. At the end of the meeting, the participants also planted saplings under the Green Sundar campaign.