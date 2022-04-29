UrduPoint.com

JWG Committed For Early Development Of KCCDZ

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2022 | 09:05 PM

JWG committed for early development of KCCDZ

Federal Secretary Board of Investment, Ms. Fareena Mazhar on Friday assured that the Joint Working Group(JWG) is fully committed to the projects under its domain and all out efforts for early development of KCCDZ will be ensured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Secretary board of Investment, Ms. Fareena Mazhar on Friday assured that the Joint Working Group(JWG) is fully committed to the projects under its domain and all out efforts for early development of KCCDZ will be ensured.

A meeting was held between the Federal Secretary Board of Investment, Ms. Fareena Mazhar and Chairman Karachi Port Trust, Nadir Mumtaz, said a press release issued by BOIl.

Representatives from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs also participated in the meeting.

The agenda of this meeting was to discuss the progress of Karachi Comprehensive Coastal Development Zone (KCCDZ).

The KCCDZ was included in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Framework under the auspices of Joint Working Group on Industrial Cooperation.

The JWG is being led by Board of Investment from the Pakistani side and National Development and Reforms Commission, China, from the Chinese side.

Chairman KPT, Nadir Mumtaz intimated that the project's spadework is being expedited for early development of KCCDZ.

During the meeting issues being faced were discussed and possible solutions were deliberated upon.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan China CPEC Progress All From Karachi Port P

Recent Stories

Biden, Mexican Counterpart to Discuss Illegal Immi ..

Biden, Mexican Counterpart to Discuss Illegal Immigration, Smuggling - Senior Of ..

6 minutes ago
 UNSC Urges Secretary-General to Promptly Appoint S ..

UNSC Urges Secretary-General to Promptly Appoint Special Envoy for Libya

6 minutes ago
 EU Border Agency Frontex Chief Resigns Following C ..

EU Border Agency Frontex Chief Resigns Following Criticism

6 minutes ago
 PPP announces province-wide protest against disres ..

PPP announces province-wide protest against disrespecting incident at Masjid-e-N ..

6 minutes ago
 Police encounter: 3 dacoits killed, ASI martyred

Police encounter: 3 dacoits killed, ASI martyred

9 minutes ago
 Sanctity of Haramain Sharifain not to be compromis ..

Sanctity of Haramain Sharifain not to be compromised: Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashraf ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.