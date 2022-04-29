JWG committed for early development of KCCDZ

Federal Secretary Board of Investment, Ms. Fareena Mazhar on Friday assured that the Joint Working Group(JWG) is fully committed to the projects under its domain and all out efforts for early development of KCCDZ will be ensured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Secretary board of Investment, Ms. Fareena Mazhar on Friday assured that the Joint Working Group(JWG) is fully committed to the projects under its domain and all out efforts for early development of KCCDZ will be ensured.

A meeting was held between the Federal Secretary Board of Investment, Ms. Fareena Mazhar and Chairman Karachi Port Trust, Nadir Mumtaz, said a press release issued by BOIl.

Representatives from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs also participated in the meeting.

The agenda of this meeting was to discuss the progress of Karachi Comprehensive Coastal Development Zone (KCCDZ).

The KCCDZ was included in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Framework under the auspices of Joint Working Group on Industrial Cooperation.

The JWG is being led by Board of Investment from the Pakistani side and National Development and Reforms Commission, China, from the Chinese side.

Chairman KPT, Nadir Mumtaz intimated that the project's spadework is being expedited for early development of KCCDZ.

During the meeting issues being faced were discussed and possible solutions were deliberated upon.