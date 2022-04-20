UrduPoint.com

K-Electric Suggests Hike In Power Tariff

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 20, 2022 | 05:03 PM

The recommendation for increase in power tariff has been made under fuel adjustment charges for the month of March.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2022) The K-Electric on Wednesday suggested an increase in electricity tariff by Rs5.27 per unit from National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

The recommendation for increase in power tariff was made under fuel adjustment charges for the month of March.

The latest reports said that there would be additional burden of Rs8.59 billion if the recommended increase was approved.

The hearing on K-Electric request would be held on April 27.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on April 15 increased electricity price by Rs4.85 per unit under monthly fuel adjustment.

The power regulatory authority took the decision after conducting a hearing on the plea of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CCPA).

The amount would be received in the bills of April, it said adding that the increase in power tariff will put an additional burden on consumers.

