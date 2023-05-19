KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Kabul is considering the purchase of oil products from Russian companies and would like to conclude a contract with Russian oil company Tatneft, Afghan Minister of Industry and Trade Nooruddin Azizi has told Sputnik.

Azizi said on the sidelines of the 14th International economic forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum" in the Russian city of Kazan that the Afghan authorities had a meeting with Russian oil companies, including those from Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, last year. Kabul needs about 4 million tonnes of oil products, a part of which is being supplied through Turkmenistan and Iran.

However, the minister said Kabul would like to reach an agreement on oil imports with Russian companies, especially with Tatneft, expressing hope that the sides will remain in touch.