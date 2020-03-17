UrduPoint.com
Kabul Hopes Russia To Join Railroad, Gas, Mining Projects Amid Afghan Rebuilding Efforts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 03:43 PM

Kabul Hopes Russia to Join Railroad, Gas, Mining Projects Amid Afghan Rebuilding Efforts

As Afghanistan seeks to rebuild its battered economy, it hopes to attract Russian companies to projects involving railroad construction, gas, and natural resources exploration, Ambassador in Moscow Dr. Mohammad Latif Bahand told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) As Afghanistan seeks to rebuild its battered economy, it hopes to attract Russian companies to projects involving railroad construction, gas, and natural resources exploration, Ambassador in Moscow Dr. Mohammad Latif Bahand told Sputnik in an interview.

According to Bahand, the country has several agreements with the US, the European Union and Asian nations that would allow them to participate in reconstruction efforts.

"Many Russian firms are now [also] operating in Afghanistan, but [from] the Russian government there have been no concrete proposals yet. Judging by the mood, they [Russian companies] are ready to participate in this process [of economic reconstruction of Afghanistan].

And we hope for that too," he added.

He specified that projects on "railroads, pipelines, gas, power plants, airports, natural resources" would be of special interest for Afghanistan.

The diplomat stressed that President Ashraf Ghani had recently said he would like to put economic relations at the heart of ties with Russia and return them to the level they were at in the 1970s.

Bahand recalled that Soviet experts who helped implement major industrial projects in Afghanistan during that period were still alive, and that Afghanistan, too, still had many specialists who studied in the USSR.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Moscow Russia European Union Gas Ashraf Ghani Government Asia

