UrduPoint.com

Kabul Seeks To Import Oil Products From Russia Offering Minerals In Exchange - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Kabul Seeks to Import Oil Products From Russia Offering Minerals in Exchange - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Afghanistan would like to exchange oil products from Russia for domestically extracted minerals, acting Afghan Minister of Industry and Trade Nooruddin Azizi told Sputnik on Friday.

"Our priority is to import Russian goods under a barter scheme," Azizi said in an interview, adding that "if operations under this scheme do not work out, then we can use financial transactions."

Kabul, in exchange for the supply of petroleum products and goods from Russia, could offer Moscow minerals extracted in the country, as well as supplies of raisins and medicinal herbs, the minister said.

With the current Afghan government having assumed control of the entire country's territory, it can now "provide Russia with some of our minerals in exchange for Russian imports," including products and energy resources, Azizi  said.

There are no restrictions on Afghanistan from the US or the EU on such supplies of raw materials, he said, noting that, if needed, "Afghanistan can pay for these goods with money.

"

Earlier in the day, Azizi said that Kabul wants to reach an agreement with Moscow by the end of the year to buy some 1 million tonnes of gasoline and 1 million tonnes of diesel.

The delegation of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Afghanistan arrived in Moscow on August 14. Sent by the Taliban government (under UN sanctions for terrorism), the business mission held talks with Russian colleagues in Moscow. On Thursday, the delegation paid a visit to Kazan.

An interim Afghan government led by the Taliban came to power last fall after the withdrawal of US troops from the country and the collapse of the US-backed government. The Taliban takeover triggered economic disarray and food shortages that have pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Afghans have fled the country fearful of the Taliban, widespread violation of human rights, and the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Exchange Import Business Moscow Russia Oil Visit Buy Kazan Money August Women From Government Agreement Industry Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th August 2022

2 hours ago
 US Believes New START Treaty Even More Valuable To ..

US Believes New START Treaty Even More Valuable Today Than Before - State Dept.

11 hours ago
 US Says Prepared to Begin Negotiating New Arms Con ..

US Says Prepared to Begin Negotiating New Arms Control Framework If Russia Willi ..

11 hours ago
 England v South Africa 1st Test scoreboard

England v South Africa 1st Test scoreboard

11 hours ago
 Lawyers meet with Shahbaz Gill in hospital

Lawyers meet with Shahbaz Gill in hospital

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.