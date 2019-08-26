Kabul Signs Deal With Islamic Development Bank for Purchase of Several Medical Facilities

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani oversaw during his visit to Saudi Arabia the signing of an agreement with the Islamic Development Bank for the purchase of several medical facilities, the Afghan president's office said on Sunday

On Saturday, Ghani traveled to Saudi Arabia for an unannounced official visit during which he was set to meet with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and other officials.

According to the statement, Afghan Acting Finance Minister Mohammad Humayon Qayoumi and Bandar Hajjar, the head of the Islamic Development Bank, signed, in the presence of Ghani, an agreement to build a 100-bed hospital and four clinics in Afghanistan.

The Islamic Development Bank praised the Ghani's program for the economic development of Afghanistan, the statement added.

Ghani's visit to Saudi Arabia comes amid the ongoing US-Taliban peace talks in Qatar, during which, on Thursday, the two sides reached a tentative agreement on a time frame for the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.