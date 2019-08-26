UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kabul Signs Deal With Islamic Development Bank For Purchase Of Several Medical Facilities

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 01:24 PM

Kabul Signs Deal With Islamic Development Bank for Purchase of Several Medical Facilities

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani oversaw during his visit to Saudi Arabia the signing of an agreement with the Islamic Development Bank for the purchase of several medical facilities, the Afghan president's office said on Sunday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2019) Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani oversaw during his visit to Saudi Arabia the signing of an agreement with the Islamic Development Bank for the purchase of several medical facilities, the Afghan president's office said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Ghani traveled to Saudi Arabia for an unannounced official visit during which he was set to meet with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and other officials.

According to the statement, Afghan Acting Finance Minister Mohammad Humayon Qayoumi and Bandar Hajjar, the head of the Islamic Development Bank, signed, in the presence of Ghani, an agreement to build a 100-bed hospital and four clinics in Afghanistan.

The Islamic Development Bank praised the Ghani's program for the economic development of Afghanistan, the statement added.

Ghani's visit to Saudi Arabia comes amid the ongoing US-Taliban peace talks in Qatar, during which, on Thursday, the two sides reached a tentative agreement on a time frame for the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Afghanistan Visit Saudi Bank Qatar Saudi Arabia Saud Sunday Ashraf Ghani From Agreement

Recent Stories

Israel's Aggression Against Regional Countries to ..

3 minutes ago

Johnson Says Chances for Better Brexit Deal Improv ..

3 minutes ago

Four-day anti polio campaign begins

3 minutes ago

DR Congo unveils new government after seven-month ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Registers 25 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

5 minutes ago

Trump Says China Contacted US Trade Negotiators, C ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.