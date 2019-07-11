UrduPoint.com
Kabul Struggles To Keep Balance Between Fast Growing Population, Weak Economy - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 11:50 PM

Kabul Struggles to Keep Balance Between Fast Growing Population, Weak Economy - Minister

Afghan Minister for Economy Mustafa Mastoor said on Thursday that the rapid growth of the country's population could not be viewed as an achievement in the context of slow economic growth, and that the country was developing a policy that would balance these two trends

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019)

According to data from the World Bank, the Afghan population has been steadily growing over the past three decades and totaled 37.1 million in 2018. Afghan officials have said that the population is growing faster than in any other country of the region.

"Despite the rapid growth of population and slow growth of economy, we are working on a policy to maintain balance between economy and population growth," Mastoor said at a press conference.

The Industry and Commerce Ministry said it was pursuing the policy of increasing domestic production to lower poverty and unemployment rates, and the wide gap between economic and population growth.

Dewa Samadi, the deputy minister of public health, said that the fertility rate in Afghanistan was higher than in any neighboring country.

"Each woman in Afghanistan gives birth to 5.3 children, while in China it is 1.6 and in Pakistan 3," Samadi noted.

The Afghan economy has been struggling to overcome the challenges caused by a decades-long conflict in the country. While the country's GDP has been characterized in recent years by successive growth and slowdown, the GDP per capita growth has had a negative value since 2014.

