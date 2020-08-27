UrduPoint.com
Kabul Urges To Look At Investment In Afghanistan From Security, Stability Perspective

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:25 PM

Kabul Urges to Look at Investment in Afghanistan From Security, Stability Perspective

Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar on Thursday framed the issue of investing in Afghanistan in security terms as the country requires resources to fight against international terrorism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020)

In November, a pledging conference for Afghanistan will take place in Geneva, co-hosted by Kabul, the United Nations, and Finland.

"It is important to look at investment in Afghanistan from the perspective of shared interest in security, stability, and economic recovery of the region. Now from that perspective, of course, Afghanistan will continue to seek development assistance as well as other types of economic cooperation .

.. We are absolutely confident that we will achieve self-reliance pretty soon. However, given the nature of the fight against international terrorism, Afghanistan simply does not have to the resources, which are required for this kind of counter-terrorism," Atmar said.

The country is about to hold intra-Afghan talks, expected to pave the way for stability in the country plagued by hostilities since the late 20th century.

