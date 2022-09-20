Kamran Azam Khan appointed Chief (Reforms & Modernization), FBR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday appointed Malik Kamran Azam Khan, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Customs Services (PCS), as Chief (Reforms and Modernization), FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

According to the FBR notification issued here, Malik Kamran Azam Khan resigned from the post of Collector, Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Peshawar and took over the post.

Syed Asad Raza Rizvi, BS-20 officer of PCS has also taken over the charge of Collector, Collectorate of Customs, Allama Iqbal international Airport, Lahore.