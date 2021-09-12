UrduPoint.com

'Kamyab Jawan' Becomes Largest Employment Generation Scheme: Usman Dar

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 02:00 PM

'Kamyab Jawan' becomes largest employment generation scheme: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM)on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Sunday said there has been a massive increase in economic activity in the country due the Kamyab Jawan Progamme (KJP), creating more than 50,000 employment opportunities in different sectors.

In a news statement, he expressed satisfaction over latest data of the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme. The number of KJP's beneficiaries surged manifold, he noted.

The present government rolled out the flagship KJP a couple of years ago under which different pro-youth schemes including Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) and Skill for All and others were launched to provide gainful employment and meaningful engagement to the young people constituting around 60 per cent of the country's population.

Usman Dar said the government was extending financial and technical assistance to the youth for imparting trainings in high-tech trades and opening their own businesses in different sectors.

He said the young people could get soft loans worth millions of rupee by submitting practical business plans under the YES. For a successful business, the youth needed workable business ideas instead of huge amount in loans, he added.

The SAPM said he was aware of the problems being faced by youth in getting concessionary loans under the YES. The partner banks of KJP have been asked to expedite the loan disbursement process, he added.

Meanwhile, Usman Dar tweeted success story of Muhammad Asif who succeeded in opening dairy farming business in Khanewal after getting soft loan under the KJP.

Muhammad Asif, in a video message, extended gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and KJP team for providing such opportunities to the youth.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Imran Khan Loan Prime Minister Business Young Khanewal Sunday All Government Million Employment

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai paves way for opening new markets: ..

Expo 2020 Dubai paves way for opening new markets: Austrian Minister of Economy

45 minutes ago
 Inclusive transitions from UN peacekeeping mission ..

Inclusive transitions from UN peacekeeping missions are critical for sustaining ..

2 hours ago
 Brazil registers new 712 COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registers new 712 COVID-19 deaths

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

3 hours ago
 India reports 28,591 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 28,591 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE sets right tone for entrepreneurs

Local Press: UAE sets right tone for entrepreneurs

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.