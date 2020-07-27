Kamyab Jawan Programme: Dar to distribute cheques among KPK youth on Tuesday

The successful candidates of Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) will avail soft loans on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The successful candidates of Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) will avail soft loans on Tuesday.

"Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar will distribute the cheques, approved under Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme, among youth at Peshawar Chamber of Commerce on July 28, 2020 (Tuesday)," said a post shared on the Kamyab Jawan twitter account.

The 'YES'--a component of the government's flagship project of Kamyab Jawan-- is meant to offer soft loan facility to those young people who have workable business ideas.